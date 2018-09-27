AIADMK MLA Karunas faces two fresh cases, could be arrested again if granted bail today

Actor-turned-politician Karunas is currently lodged in Vellore Central Prison. Actor-turned-politician Karunas is currently lodged in Vellore Central Prison.

Hours after a court in Chennai dismissed a petition by the local police seeking custody of actor-turned-politician Karunas, the Triplicane police Wednesday filed two fresh cases against the AIADMK MLA from Thiruvadanai. The fresh cases are in connection with the protest and assault of fans during an IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 10.

Karunas has been lodged in Vellore Central Jail since his arrest on September 23 for making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy, O Panneerselvam. Karunas’ bail plea is expected to be heard later on Thursday. If granted bail, he could be arrested again by the police in connection with the two fresh cases filed on Wednesday.

The Chennai Police had booked the MLA on September 30 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Madras City Police Act for criminal intimidation and attempt to murder, for a public speech he delivered at Valluvar Kottam to members of his outfit Mukkulathor Puli Padai. In a video of his 47-minute address, which went viral on social media, Karunas can be heard urging his supporters to “commit murder”.

Karunas had issued an apology a day later and expressed regrets for his remarks. “I didn’t speak against any community… I express my deep regret if whatever I spoke in anger over what has happened has hurt anyone. I will make sure it doesn’t happen again. As far as I am concerned, I only spoke about the demands of my community. It is not my intention to demean and speak ill of others,” he was quoted as saying by Puthiya Thalaimurai.

Karunas is a Tamil comedian who has appeared in over a hundred films. He appears mainly in supporting roles, providing comic relief. He played the lead in Dindigul Sarathy and Ambasamudram Ambani. He is also a producer, musician and singer. Karunas is married to playback singer Grace, and the couple has two children.

Karunas founded the Mukkulathor Puli Padai. He contested the 2016 Assembly election for the AIADMK and won by a margin of more than 10,000 votes from Thiruvadanai.

