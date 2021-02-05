AIADMK leaders meet DGP, seek steps to prevent Sasikala from using party flag

At a time when supporters of ousted AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala are preparing for a grand welcome on Monday, when she is to arrive in Chennai, senior AIADMK leaders and Tamil Nadu ministers C Ve Shanmugam and D Vijayakumar met DGP J K Tripathy on Thursday and sought steps to prevent her from using the party flag.

The AIADMK leaders’ move comes against the backdrop of party functionaries facing action in several districts for putting up posters welcoming Sasikala.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the DGP’s office, Shanmugam said Sasikala has no legal or moral right to use the party flag. He said the petition to the DGP was to prevent her from using the party flag. He said the Election Commission and the courts have endorsed the authority of the current AIADMK leadership and that Sasikala is not a party member.

Sasikala, a close aide of former AIADMK chief and CM late J Jayalalithaa was released from a Bengaluru prison last week after she completed a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case in which Jayalalithaa was the first accused.

On January 31, she was discharged from a Bengaluru hospital where she was being treated for Covid-19. She left the hospital in Jayalalithaa’s Toyota Prado with an AIADMK flag on it. Sasikala is yet to speak about her future course of action.

Responding to AIADMK leaders’ criticism over Sasikala using the party flag on the vehicle, her nephew and MLA T T V Dhinakaran had cited pending litigations challenging the decision to oust Sasikala from the party and said she continues to be the AIADMK general secretary.

Sasikala was expected to reach Chennai Sunday, but the date was postponed to Monday, reportedly due to astrological reasons, which played a key role in finalising dates for the rallies of Jayalalithaa too.