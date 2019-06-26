AIADMK govt most corrupt, BJP’s slave: DMK

The DMK, which stormed back to the Lok Sabha after winning all 23 seats it contested in the recent general elections, on Tuesday attacked the AIADMK, calling its government in Tamil Nadu “most corrupt”.

Talking on behalf of the party, DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran also called AIADMK a “slave” of the BJP, and said the two parties were “forced allies”.

Maran was speaking during discussions on the Motion of Thanks for President’s Address.

As members of the treasury benches interjected to defend the AIADMK, which has just one member in the House, Maran attacked them too. “I understand their loyalty,” he said of BJP members, adding that “they are the forced allies…. It is the duty of the master to take care of their slaves and they are doing exactly that”.

Several BJP members, including Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal objected to Maran’s words.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maran said, “If Tamil Nadu has not voted for you, please introspect yourself…reason is the water crisis.”