AIADMK expels 16 party functionaries for contact with Sasikala

WITH OUSTED AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala believed to be making efforts to return to the party, the AIADMK on Monday expelled 16 party functionaries, including a party spokesperson, for their alleged communication and collusion with the rival camp.

Months after her announcement to step aside from politics, The Indian Express reported two weeks ago about Sasikala’s conscious efforts to reach out to party cadres through telephone over the last month.

The statement announcing the expulsion of the 16 functionaries, including party spokesperson V Pugazhendi, followed several denials by AIADMK leaders in the past two weeks that Sasikala was talking to party cadres.

A senior AIADMK leader said the action taken on Monday was a signal to many more people. “I won’t be surprised if there are more actions in the coming days as it is a fact that not only functionaries but a few leaders too are in touch with Sasikala,” he said.

He, however, added that even if a few leaders or cadres join the Sasikala camp it won’t mean anything significant. “Definitely that would be embarrassing for the AIADMK leadership. But the party will not be affected unless and until there is a collective shift of leaders and cadres to the Sasikala camp. Possibly, her plan is to make a comeback and revive her camp in a gradual manner before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” he said.