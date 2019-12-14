AIADMK draws flak over CAB, DMK calls statewide stir on Dec 17

The DMK has called a statewide agitation on December 17. (File) The DMK has called a statewide agitation on December 17. (File)

Amid protests over the new citizenship law in various parts of the country, the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is caught in an embarrassing situation for supporting the central government on the legislation, which does not have the issue of one lakh Sri Lankan Tamils sheltered in Tamil Nadu within its purview.

The youth wing of main opposition DMK organised protests across the state on Friday. Hundreds of DMK cadres, including party chief M K Stalin’s son and actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi, were taken in custody as they marched in the city. Hundreds of students of New College in the city also organised a massive protest calling the law anti-national and anti-constitutional.

According to police sources, over 500 people were taken in custody. The DMK has called a statewide agitation on December 17.

On being asked why the AIADMK supported a Bill that ignored the issue of citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils, senior state minister Rajendra Balaji had no comments. However, he said, the BJP government had no intention to deny citizenship status to Sri Lankan refugees. “The AIADMK government will take all necessary steps to make sure that CAB also benefits Sri Lankan Tamils.”

