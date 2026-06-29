AIADMK continues to bleed MLAs, sixth legislator set to join Vijay’s party

Sources in the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) said that Vijayabhaskar is expected to join the party later this week, continuing a political migration that has steadily weakened the principal opposition. (@ANI/X)

The steady erosion of the AIADMK legislative ranks continued on Monday with Karur MLA and former transport minister M R Vijayabhaskar resigning from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, becoming the sixth legislator from the party to quit within weeks of the 2026 Assembly election.

Vijayabhaskar personally submitted his handwritten resignation to Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar at the Secretariat. Accepting it, the Speaker said the resignation complied with Rules 21 and 22 of the Rules of Procedure of the Legislative Assembly.

Sources in the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) said that Vijayabhaskar is expected to join the party later this week, continuing a political migration that has steadily weakened the principal opposition. Vijayabhaskar had narrowly retained the Karur constituency in the 2026 Assembly election, defeating TVK candidate V P Mathiyalagan by 1,821 votes after polling 71,542 votes. A former minister under late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, he had lost the constituency to the DMK’s V Senthil Balaji in 2021 before reclaiming it this year.