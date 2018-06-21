AIADMK, BJP dismiss Kamal’s meeting with Sonia, Rahul

Follow Us:
After meeting Sonia Gandhi, Haasan, who is the founder-president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), said he discussed with her the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

By: PTI | Chennai | Updated: June 21, 2018 8:20:33 pm
The ruling AIADMK and BJP on Thursday sought to make light of actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s meeting with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi with a senior state minister sarcastically remarking his party will not be bothered even if he met US President Donald Trump.

BJP leader and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan said Haasan had met leaders of a party that had been “rejected by people”.

AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said his party “being a powerful” organisation was not bothered about such meetings.

“As far as he (Haasan) is concerned, let him meet anyone, that is his right. Let him meet even Trump….there is no need for us to bother about such meetings since we are (a) powerful (party) and are with the people,” Jayakumar, a vocal critic of Haasan, told reporters here.

He was replying to a question on Haasan’s meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

After meeting Sonia Gandhi, Haasan, who is the founder-president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), said he discussed with her the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

Radhakrishnan said: “He (Haasan) has flipped an old book…it is not a useful book, one that has been rejected by people and judged as not worthy,” he told reporters at Nagercoil in his native Kanyakumari district.

