AIADMK asks Lok Sabha ticket aspirants to pay Rs 25,000 as application fee

Inviting applications from prospective candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the ruling AIADMK on Wednesday said it would cost them Rs 25,000 towards application fees.

Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats and Puducherry has one. AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami, according to news agency PTI, said the application forms will be available from February 4 to February 10. Palaniswami is also the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Panneerselvam is his deputy.

The AIADMK had won 37 of the 39 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. This time, however, the party will be contesting national polls under a new leadership for the first time in years after the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who passed away in December 2016.

