Could AI save a struggling tiger reserve?

To strengthen security and protect wildlife and century-old trees from poachers and smugglers in the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, the Forest Department will install an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Smart Surveillance System.

The initiative comes at a time when Maoists have been wiped out of the tiger reserve, and efforts are on to revive its tiger population, which until recently had come down to zero from 18 in the 1990s. During the same period, the population of wild buffaloes – Chhattisgarh’s state animal – crashed from around 80 to seven. Today, only one wild buffalo survives in the reserve.

The decline was not limited to tigers and buffaloes. Populations of panthers, gaur, sambar, nilgai, spotted deer and wild boar also dwindled over the years.