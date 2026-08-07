AI may augment judicial intelligence, not replace its conscience: CJI Surya Kant

Technology and human values are not competing ideals… When responsibly deployed, the former strengthens the very values that sustain the administration of justice, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a lecture organised by the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) on the topic, ‘The Future of Justice Delivery: Innovation, Inclusion, and Integrity’, and delivered by Justice Abha Nayar Patel, Judge of the Supreme Court of Zambia.

Addressing the gathering, the CJI said that technology “enables courts to become more inclusive without compromising integrity, and more efficient without sacrificing fairness”.

Touching on the role of AI, Justice Kant said that it “may augment judicial intelligence without replacing the judicial conscience”. “Technology can process information with remarkable speed, but justice ultimately demands wisdom, empathy, and exercise of reasoned human judgment,” he said.