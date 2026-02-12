AI in every classroom: BodhanAI will develop modules for teachers’ capacity building, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Ahead of the Education Ministry’s two-day Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave, Dharmendra Pradhan said the Centre of Excellence in AI for Education at IIT Madras, set up as ‘IIT Madras Bodhan AI Foundation’, is working on digital public infrastructure (DPI) for education. (screengrab)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday that efforts will be made to integrate AI tools in teaching, from the pre-primary classes to higher education, from the next academic session.

Ahead of the Education Ministry’s two-day Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave, scheduled to begin Thursday, Pradhan said the Centre of Excellence in AI for Education at IIT Madras, set up as ‘IIT Madras Bodhan AI Foundation’, is working on digital public infrastructure (DPI) for education. The conclave is being held as a pre-AI Impact Summit event.

Pradhan said AI tools will be used for teacher capacity building. “New textbooks have been developed. Teachers need to be oriented towards the pedagogy and approach. There is a mechanism through the SCERTs and DIETs. To speed this up, BodhanAI will develop modules for teachers’ capacity building. This will be one application,” Pradhan said.