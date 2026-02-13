Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Delhi next week, will meet PM Modi

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be in India for ⁠a state visit from February 18 to 22, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday. While President Lula will participate in the AI Impact Summit on February 19-20, he is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21. This will be Lula’s sixth visit to India, last one for the G20 Summit in ⁠September 2023.

Announcing the visit on Thursday, the MEA said that both leaders would be reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations. “The two leaders would also be exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral fora, reformed multilateralism, global governance and issues concerning the Global South,” the MEA statement said.