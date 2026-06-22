AI-generated questions sold as ‘NEET paper’ on Instagram, Indore law student arrested

The accused, identified as 19-year-old Akshay Malviya, a resident of Lasudia area and a student at an Indore law college, was arrested

The Indore Crime Branch has arrested a first-year law student for allegedly running an online racket that targeted NEET aspirants by falsely claiming access to leaked examination papers and selling AI-generated question sets through Instagram, police said.

The accused, identified as 19-year-old Akshay Malviya, a resident of Lasudia area and a student at an Indore law college, was arrested following inputs received from police in Rajasthan’s Kota, a major coaching hub for medical entrance aspirants.

According to investigators, Malviya operated an Instagram account through which he posted advertisements claiming to have access to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) question paper and exclusive study material ahead of the examination. Students were directed to links attached to his social media profile and asked to make online payments ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 200.