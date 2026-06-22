AI-generated questions sold as ‘NEET paper’ on Instagram, Indore law student arrested

Investigation found accused had no access to any actual question paper, but that he convinced 20-35 NEET aspirants to buy his PDFs for payments between Rs 50 and Rs 200

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 01:53 PM IST
The accused, identified as 19-year-old Akshay Malviya, a resident of Lasudia area and a student at an Indore law college, was arrestedThe accused, identified as 19-year-old Akshay Malviya, a resident of Lasudia area and a student at an Indore law college, was arrested
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The Indore Crime Branch has arrested a first-year law student for allegedly running an online racket that targeted NEET aspirants by falsely claiming access to leaked examination papers and selling AI-generated question sets through Instagram, police said.

The accused, identified as 19-year-old Akshay Malviya, a resident of Lasudia area and a student at an Indore law college, was arrested following inputs received from police in Rajasthan’s Kota, a major coaching hub for medical entrance aspirants.

According to investigators, Malviya operated an Instagram account through which he posted advertisements claiming to have access to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) question paper and exclusive study material ahead of the examination. Students were directed to links attached to his social media profile and asked to make online payments ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 200.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests that around 20 to 35 students may have transferred money to the accused through UPI and other online payment platforms.

“We arrested one person who was spreading false claims on Instagram that he had access to the NEET examination paper. During investigation, it was found that he had no access to any original paper. He used AI tools, including ChatGPT, to generate questions and sold those question sets to students by presenting them as leaked papers,” a senior Crime Branch officer said.

Also Read | ‘Security was tighter this time’: Layers of checks, strict frisking as students appear for NEET re-exam

Packaged as authentic

Investigators said the PDFs supplied to students were allegedly prepared using old NEET question papers, publicly available study material and generative artificial intelligence tools. The content was then packaged and marketed as authentic examination papers.

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Police have seized the accused’s mobile phone and digital devices and recovered multiple PDFs, social media chats and records of online transactions. A case has been registered under provisions of the Information Technology Act and other relevant sections, officials said.

Also Read | Cooling zones, free travel for aspirants: Delhi gears up for NEET retest

Crime Branch officers said the operation was deliberately kept confidential until the completion of the examination process to avoid disrupting the conduct of the test or creating panic among candidates.

The investigation is now focused on establishing whether the accused acted alone or was linked to a wider network operating across social media platforms.

Heightened scrutiny

The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of examination security following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2025 examination held on May 3. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on May 12 that the test would be cancelled after allegations of a question paper leak surfaced in Rajasthan, prompting a CBI investigation.

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The probe has since focused attention on the examination’s paper-setting and translation process, with three subject experts associated with the preparation of the question paper arrested so far. Ahead of the retest conducted on Sunday, the Centre also blocked access to Telegram, citing concerns that the messaging platform was being used by cheating syndicates and paper-leak rackets to circulate examination-related material.

Investigators have repeatedly warned candidates against claims of leaked papers being circulated on social media, saying such allegations and fake question papers often proliferate during periods of uncertainty surrounding high-stakes examinations.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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