AI flyers’ data leaked after cyberattack

AIR INDIA’S passenger service system provider SITA faced a cyberattack in February this year, leading to leak of personal data of 4.5 million passengers, which included passengers of the national carrier, from across the world, an official statement said on Friday.

Personal data — including name, date of birth, contact information, passport information, ticket information and credit card data — which was registered between August 11, 2011, and February 3, 2021, has been leaked of a certain number of Air India’s passengers, the statement issued by the airline said.

“While we and our data processor continue to take remedial actions…We would also encourage passengers to change passwords wherever applicable to ensure safety of their personal data,” it said.

Data of 4.5 million passengers, which includes Air India’s passengers, across the world has been “affected” due to the cyberattack on SITA, the statement said.

SITA is based out of Geneva in Switzerland.

While the level and scope of sophistication is being ascertained through forensic analysis and the exercise is ongoing, SITA has confirmed that no unauthorised activity has been detected inside the system’s infrastructure after the incident, it added.