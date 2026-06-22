AI at Sabarimala: Kerala temple to get drones, predictive systems to manage crowd in pilgrimage season

The pilgrimage season at the hill shrine will begin in the second week of November. Last year, the shrine, situated in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, witnessed a footfall of 51 lakh devotees.

The upcoming annual pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala could see the use of AI-based crowd management systems. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the temple, and officers of the Kerala Police held a meeting with an expert committee on Saturday in this regard, officials said.

The pilgrimage season at the hill shrine will begin in the second week of November. Last year, the shrine, situated in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, witnessed a footfall of 51 lakh devotees.

Representatives of three AI firms from Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai briefed the expert committee, as well as senior TDB functionaries and police officers, about the proposal.