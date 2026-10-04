AI Alerts to ‘Plan Bee’: How Railways saved 255 elephants from train collisions in northeast

Railways have stepped up efforts to prevent elephant-train collisions across vulnerable sections in the Northeast. (Image generated using AI)

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has used AI-based alerts, speed restrictions, enhanced patrolling and its ‘Plan Bee’ system to prevent train-elephant collisions. It helped in saving 255 elephants between January and September 2026.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, NFR, the elephants were saved across four divisions – Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia – through timely interventions and coordination with the Forest Department.

“Timely interventions by NFR personnel helped save 255 elephants across its divisions, including 106 in Alipurduar Division, 14 in Rangiya, 122 in Lumding and 15 in Tinsukia Division,” Sharma said.

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How AI alerts are helping detect elephants near railway tracks

AI-based Intrusion Detection System

One of the key measures adopted by NFR is an AI-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) that uses Distributed Acoustic System (DAS) technology.