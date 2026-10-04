AI Alerts to ‘Plan Bee’: How Railways saved 255 elephants from train collisions in northeast

Northeast Frontier Railway says 255 elephants were saved from train collisions between January and September 2026 using AI-based alerts, 'Plan Bee', speed restrictions and enhanced vigilance.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 4, 2026 05:01 PM IST
Railways have stepped up efforts to prevent elephant-train collisions across vulnerable sections in the Northeast. (Image generated using AI)Railways have stepped up efforts to prevent elephant-train collisions across vulnerable sections in the Northeast. (Image generated using AI)
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Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has used AI-based alerts, speed restrictions, enhanced patrolling and its ‘Plan Bee’ system to prevent train-elephant collisions. It helped in saving 255 elephants between January and September 2026.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, NFR, the elephants were saved across four divisions – Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia – through timely interventions and coordination with the Forest Department.

“Timely interventions by NFR personnel helped save 255 elephants across its divisions, including 106 in Alipurduar Division, 14 in Rangiya, 122 in Lumding and 15 in Tinsukia Division,” Sharma said.

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How AI alerts are helping detect elephants near railway tracks

  • AI-based Intrusion Detection System

One of the key measures adopted by NFR is an AI-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) that uses Distributed Acoustic System (DAS) technology.

It provides real-time alerts when elephant movement is detected near railway tracks. This allows railway personnel to take timely preventive action and alert train crews in vulnerable sections.

The zonal railway is also using other measures, including temporary speed restrictions and night-time speed restrictions when elephant movement is reported.

Elephants near railway tracks in the Northeast, where Railways are using technology and other measures to reduce collision risks. (Image: NFR) Elephants near railway tracks in the Northeast, where Railways are using technology and other measures to reduce collision risks. (Image: NFR)
  • ‘Plan Bee’ used to keep elephants away from tracks

The railway has also installed the ‘Plan Bee’ system at vulnerable locations. The system uses amplified honeybee sounds to discourage elephants from approaching railway tracks. NFR has also taken up the construction of underpasses at identified locations to provide safer routes for wildlife and reduce the need for elephants to cross railway tracks.

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Along with these measures, railway teams are carrying out regular patrolling, clearing vegetation at vulnerable locations and installing cautionary signs.

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  • Train crews and passengers being sensitised

The Railways is also focusing on preventing human activities that could attract elephants towards railway tracks. According to Sharma, railway staff, train crews, pantry car personnel and passengers are being sensitised against throwing food waste near tracks, as discarded food can attract elephants and other animals.

The railway is also maintaining continuous communication with the Forest Department. “Continuous coordination and real-time communication with the Forest Department further enable timely action whenever elephant movement is detected,” he said.

AI alerts, speed restrictions and ‘Plan Bee’ are being used to keep elephants away from railway tracks (Image: NFR) AI alerts, speed restrictions and ‘Plan Bee’ are being used to keep elephants away from railway tracks (Image: NFR)

Probe of train-elephant collisions

The CPRO also added that all cases involving train-elephant collisions are treated seriously and investigated according to prescribed safety procedures.

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“All cases involving train–elephant dashing are treated with utmost seriousness and investigated as per the prescribed safety procedures. NFR continues to strengthen technology-based monitoring, frontline vigilance and coordination with wildlife authorities to protect elephants while ensuring safe and efficient train operations across the Northeast,” he said in a statement.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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