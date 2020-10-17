AHPI launches grievance redressal forum for patients

APGRF’s networking partners will help coordinate and reach out to patients/health consumers across the country, officials said. (ahpi.in)

The Association of Health Providers, India (AHPI) has launched a grievance redressal forum for its patients.

“The AHPI’s Patients’ Grievance RAssociation of Health Providers india, AHPI, AHPI grievance redressal forum, AHPI grievance redressal forum for patients, indian express newsedressal Forum (APGRF) will provide patients) guidance and help — it will work as a mediator between concerned hospitals and the patients to keep the latter well informed…without unwanted delays…” Dr Devi Shetty, patron, AHPI, said during the inauguration of the forum.

AHPI members said patients go to courts with their complaints, but there’s nobody to explain their rights and claims to them. Officials said that with this endeavour, healthcare providers will be able to assist them.

The forum consists of a number of organisations related to healthcare consumer groups, including national level pensioner associations, state health consumer organisations, and networks dedicated to health conditions, with a general interest in healthcare consumer affairs.

Dr Venkat Rao, chairman, APGRF, said the prime objective of the forum is to promote rights and responsibilities of patients through dialogue with healthcare providers. Patients can send emails to grievance@ahpi.in.

Dr Alexander Thomas, president, AHPI, Cdr. Navneet Bali, national convener of AHPI, and other AHPI state chapter representatives were among those present at the ceremony.

