Radical elements abroad trying to revive Punjab terror, says Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said radical elements based in “Europe and America” and backed by Pakistan are attempting to revive terror in Punjab.

Singh, who inaugurated the 53rd national annual conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police (DGPs and IGPs) here, stated that recent terror incidents in Punjab indicate “concerted efforts by the Pakistan establishment and Sikh extremist elements based in Pakistan to revive terrorism in Punjab”. This, he stated in a tweet, has “active support of radical entities based abroad, especially (in) Europe & America”.

The inaugural day of the three-day event focussed on discussions ranging from the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast, Left Wing Extremism, and civil policing. The event is being held at the Statue of Unity site at Kevadiya, in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

Pointing out the success of law enforcement agencies in counter-terrorism operations, the Home Minister said nearly 125 suspected terrorist have been arrested so far this year, slightly more than 117 arrests last year. He also said law enforcement agencies had managed to overcome the first tide of propaganda and mobilisation by the Islamic State.

Lauding the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for its work in countering terror, Singh said 45 NIA special courts have been constituted across the country. He said the agency has registered 183 cases from its inception until December 2017. Of these, chargesheets have been filed in 135 cases, trial concluded in 37 cases, including 35 cases that have resulted in conviction. This, Singh pointed out, is one of the highest conviction rates by any agency in the world.

While the media was barred from the conference, Singh put out a series of tweets on discussions at the event. About the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said the number of cases of stone-pelting have come down. “The separatists also exploit every possible situation to agitate people to fan further anti-India sentiments which leads to law and order situation. However, the stone pelting incidents have declined,” he tweeted.

On the Northeast, Singh stated that the region has undergone a steady improvement in recent years, with a 17-per cent decline in incidents of violence and 38-per cent reduction in civilian casualties.

Speaking on the “significance” of the venue of the conference, Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “had visualised and conceptualised the majestic, world’s tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Kevadia several years back and it was most appropriate to hold the national conference of police/security forces at the place as a tribute to Sardar Patel”, according to a release issued by the Gujarat government. Singh also launched an app of the All India Police Sports Control Board.

The top officers, many of whom came with their families, had been asked to bring a sapling each from their respective states, and the day began them visiting the Statue of Unity site and planting the saplings at the Valley of Flowers in the complex.

Singh, along with Ministers of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Ahir, reached Kevadiya Colony around 2 pm and inaugurated the conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present at the conference on Friday and Saturday.

The nine sessions of the three-day conference will see discussions on issues such as militancy in J&K, radicalisation of youths, cross-border terrorism, the Maoist situation, the situation in the Northeast and communal clashes and communally sensitive news being circulated through social media.

The annual conference has been organised outside Delhi for the last four years – in Guwahati, Rann of Kutch, Hyderabad and Gwalior, respectively.