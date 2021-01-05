Gujarat: 8 youths ‘threaten to self-immolate’ over mining lease row, arrested

The Taluka office was closed to the public following the chaos that ensued and strict police security was deployed at the site.

The Panchmahals district police on Monday arrested eight youths from Vallabhpur village in Sehra taluka for allegedly threatening self-immolation after their demand to “withdraw” mining lease on land in their village was rejected by the local administration. In a case registered at Sehra police station, the eight youths have been booked for attempting “to commit cognisable offence” under Section 151 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

According to officers of Sehra police station, the accused, identified as Jashvantsinh Solanki, Gajendrasinh Solanki, Mukesh Nayak, Arvind, Yuvrajsinh Solanki and three others, arrived at the office of the local Mamlatdar alleging that their complaint regarding a “fabricated revenue record entry” in the case of land in the village had been ignored.

MR Nakkum, Police Inspector, Sehra police station said, “The youth claimed that a government land, which has been handed over for mining lease to agencies has been wrongly classified as a non-pasture (gochar) land and leased out for granite stone mining. But the officers of the district administration patiently provided them with the records to explain that their contention was misplaced and the land was indeed fit for a mining lease. Later, they stepped out and threatened to self-immolate in the premises of the Sehra Taluka office.”

The police also recovered a bottle of petrol from the accused and arrested them to prevent them from going ahead with their act. The Taluka office was closed to the public following the chaos that ensued and strict police security was deployed at the site.

Nakkum added, “None of the youths is the owner of the land. They are locals who have been opposing the mining lease. We are probing if they were incited to protest and take law into their hands.”