Ahmedabad youth to represent Asia at UN

Rameshwar Bhatt (18), a first-year student of Ahmedabad University, will be representing the youth of Asia and the Pacific at the United Nations Youth Climate Summit in New York on September 21, participating in a ‘Climate Slam’ event of United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) .

Rameshwar, who started telling stories through films at the age of 13, has made over a 100 short films on various subjects. His special interest lies in making films that shed light on the changing climate, its effects, and ways in which common people adapt to their volatile environments.

“I have been invited to share how films can trigger behavioural change and if they can give voices to people affected by climate change,” Bhatt said. “It is high time we understand that climate change is not only affecting humans, but the entire ecosystem. Economy leads humans, but ecology leads the entire planet, so there needs to be a sustainable balance between the two. This event is important because youth have to shoulder the burden of climate change the most and thus, we have to be a part of policies that are made”

Bhatt just completed his schooling, which he proudly says was “entirely in Gujarati medium”. His films ‘Waves of Heat’ and ‘A Sun at Night’ won the UNISDR (International Strategy for Disaster Reduction) award in 2018 and the first prize at the ‘Connect4Climate’ Global Film Competition respectively.