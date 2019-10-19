Ahmedabad top cop AK Singh appointed NSG Director General

Ahmedabad city Police Commissioner Anup Kumar Singh was appointed as the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG) — the Union Government’s Counter Terrorism Unit — by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.

Advertising

The 59-year-old 1985-batch IPS officer has served as police commissioner of Ahmedabad city for the last three years.

A notification from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), under the Ministry of Personnel, dated October 18 read, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Shri Anup Kumar Singh (IPS GJ/85) as Director General, National Security Guard (NSG).”

The recommendation of MHA for Singh’s promotion was sent on October 10 to the DoPT.

Advertising

A native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, Singh holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra.

Singh has served in the police force for 34 years at various posts. Before taking charge of the police commissioner of Ahmedabad, he was the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Technical Services. He has also served in the Special Protection Group (SPG) where he was awarded the President’s Police Medal in 2009 as the Inspector General. He also received the Police Medal in 2000.