Ahmedabad: Three of family ‘commit suicide’, police say they were depressed

A day after three members of a family allegedly ended their lives in Ahmedabad’s Naroda locality, police on Thursday said that they have recovered a large amount of anti-depressant pills from the house. A purported suicide note, recovered on Wednesday, stated that one of the deceased family members was under the influence of “black magic”.

“The presence of a large amount of depression-related tablets from the house confirms that the family members had some history of psychological issues,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sector II) Ashok Yadav.

Kunal Trivedi (50), his 45-year-old wife Kavita Trivedi and their 16-year-old daughter Shirin Trivedi were found hanging at their house on Tuesday night.

Kunal’s mother Jayshree, who is in her 60s and was found unconscious by the police, is now stable. She is the only surviving member of the family.

According to the police, Jayshree was given sedatives. “Under the influence of the tablets, she kept sleeping for more than 14 hours,” Yadav said.

The purported suicide note, recovered by the police, was allegedly written by Kunal who traded in cosmetics. In the note addressed to his mother, Kunal claimed that he was under the “influence of some black magic”. The note also stated that the family was not suffering from any financial constraints.

“The word suicide was never in my dictionary. I have told you several times about the evil forces, but you thought it was because of my drinking habit,” it read. The note has been sent to a forensic laboratory to verify the handwriting.

The police also found another note written by Kunal’s wife Kavita which talked about the “soul of a woman haunting us”. “My husband was to marry another and it did not work out, and she committed suicide. Now, her soul is haunting us. Not just us, but our daughter,” Inspector H B Vaghela quoted a letter written by Kavita, adding that she cited this as the reason behind committing suicide.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem has confirmed strangulation marks on the bodies of the three family members.

