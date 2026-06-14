Railways to launch Sabarmati-Bikaner Express soon; Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off new train

Sabarmati-Bikaner Express launch: Indian Railways is set to introduce a new direct train service connecting Sabarmati (Ahmedabad) and Lalgarh (Bikaner). Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to flag off the train soon. It is expected to further enhance rail connectivity and provide a faster, more comfortable travel option between Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Recently, the Union Minister inaugurated several railway projects in Rajasthan including the operation of the Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express with 20 coaches and extension of the Sabarmati–Jodhpur Express to Jaisalmer.

He also flagged off the Bhuj-Jalore-Pali-Delhi rail service, providing direct rail connectivity to Delhi and Bhuj for the first time to several areas in and around Jalore and Pali districts.