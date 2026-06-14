Railways to launch Sabarmati-Bikaner Express soon; Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off new train

Indian Railways is set to launch the Sabarmati-Bikaner Express soon. The new train will provide direct connectivity between Gujarat and Rajasthan, benefiting tourists, traders, students and daily commuters.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJun 14, 2026 10:59 AM IST
Indian Railways to launch new Ahmedabad–Bikaner Express train (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways to launch new Ahmedabad–Bikaner Express train (Image generated using AI)
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Sabarmati-Bikaner Express launch: Indian Railways is set to introduce a new direct train service connecting Sabarmati (Ahmedabad) and Lalgarh (Bikaner). Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to flag off the train soon. It is expected to further enhance rail connectivity and provide a faster, more comfortable travel option between Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Recently, the Union Minister inaugurated several railway projects in Rajasthan including the operation of the Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express with 20 coaches and extension of the Sabarmati–Jodhpur Express to Jaisalmer.

He also flagged off the Bhuj-Jalore-Pali-Delhi rail service, providing direct rail connectivity to Delhi and Bhuj for the first time to several areas in and around Jalore and Pali districts.

Also Read | New IRCTC website to be launched by July 15: Here’s how train ticket booking may change

Sabarmati-Lalgarh Express: Distance, Frequency

The Sabarmati–Lalgarh Express will operate on a daily basis and cover a distance of approximately 740 km. It is expected to benefit students, working professionals, traders, and tourists. The train is also expected to boost regional development, economic activity and cultural exchange between Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Ahmedabad-Bikaner Express to improve connectivity; Check stops

The Ahmedabad-Bikaner Express will benefit districts including Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Patan, and Banaskantha in Gujarat, and Jalore, Balotra, Jodhpur, Nagaur, and Bikaner in Rajasthan. According to the national transporter, the major stoppages of Sabarmati-Lalgarh Express train will be at Sabarmati, Mehsana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalore, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Jodhpur, Gotan, Merta Road, Nagaur, Nokha, Bikaner and Lalgarh.

Sabarmati–Bikaner Express Launch

New train connecting Gujarat & Rajasthan | 19 Major Stoppages
🟢 Districts Benefiting — Gujarat  4 Districts
Ahmedabad
Mehsana
Patan
Banaskantha
🟠 Districts Benefiting — Rajasthan  5 Districts
Jalore
Balotra
Jodhpur
Nagaur
Bikaner
🚉 Route — Major Stoppages in Order  19 Stops
Sabarmati Gujarat
Mehsana Gujarat
Patan Gujarat
Bhildi Gujarat
Dhanera Gujarat
Raniwara Rajasthan
Marwar Bhinmal Rajasthan
Modran Rajasthan
Jalore Rajasthan
Mokalsar Rajasthan
Samdari Rajasthan
Luni Rajasthan
Jodhpur Rajasthan
Gotan Rajasthan
Merta Road Rajasthan
Nagaur Rajasthan
Nokha Rajasthan
Bikaner Rajasthan
Lalgarh Rajasthan
Express InfoGenIE

Ahmedabad-Bikaner Express to improve tourism

The new express train will connect two major tourism cities of western India. The travellers can visit attractions such as the Sabarmati Riverfront, Modhera Sun Temple, Rani ki Vav in Patan, and Ahmedabad’s rich heritage sites in Gujarat, as well as the Junagarh Fort, Karni Mata Temple, Lalgarh Palace, and the cultural and desert tourism attractions of Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Ahmedabad–Bikaner Express: Check route map (Image: Ministry of Railways) Ahmedabad–Bikaner Express: Check route map (Image: Ministry of Railways)

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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