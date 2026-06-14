Railways to launch Sabarmati-Bikaner Express soon; Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off new train

2 min readJun 14, 2026 10:59 AM IST
Sabarmati-Bikaner Express launch: Indian Railways is set to introduce a new direct train service connecting Sabarmati (Ahmedabad) and Lalgarh (Bikaner). Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to flag off the train soon. It is expected to further enhance rail connectivity and provide a faster, more comfortable travel option between Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Recently, the Union Minister inaugurated several railway projects in Rajasthan including the operation of the Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express with 20 coaches and extension of the Sabarmati–Jodhpur Express to Jaisalmer.
He also flagged off the Bhuj-Jalore-Pali-Delhi rail service, providing direct rail connectivity to Delhi and Bhuj for the first time to several areas in and around Jalore and Pali districts.
Sabarmati-Lalgarh Express: Distance, Frequency
The Sabarmati–Lalgarh Express will operate on a daily basis and cover a distance of approximately 740 km. It is expected to benefit students, working professionals, traders, and tourists. The train is also expected to boost regional development, economic activity and cultural exchange between Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Ahmedabad-Bikaner Express to improve connectivity; Check stops
The Ahmedabad-Bikaner Express will benefit districts including Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Patan, and Banaskantha in Gujarat, and Jalore, Balotra, Jodhpur, Nagaur, and Bikaner in Rajasthan. According to the national transporter, the major stoppages of Sabarmati-Lalgarh Express train will be at Sabarmati, Mehsana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalore, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Jodhpur, Gotan, Merta Road, Nagaur, Nokha, Bikaner and Lalgarh.
🟢 Districts Benefiting — Gujarat 4 Districts
Ahmedabad
Mehsana
Patan
Banaskantha
🟠 Districts Benefiting — Rajasthan 5 Districts
Jalore
Balotra
Jodhpur
Nagaur
Bikaner
🚉 Route — Major Stoppages in Order 19 Stops
Ahmedabad-Bikaner Express to improve tourism
The new express train will connect two major tourism cities of western India. The travellers can visit attractions such as the Sabarmati Riverfront, Modhera Sun Temple, Rani ki Vav in Patan, and Ahmedabad’s rich heritage sites in Gujarat, as well as the Junagarh Fort, Karni Mata Temple, Lalgarh Palace, and the cultural and desert tourism attractions of Bikaner in Rajasthan.
Ahmedabad–Bikaner Express: Check route map (Image: Ministry of Railways)