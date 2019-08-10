Ahmedabad: 16 killed in rain-related accidents

Sixteen persons were killed in separate rain-related incidents in Ahmedabad on Saturday, with the maximum casualties being reported from Saurashtra.

In Saurashtra’s Morbi district, a compound wall of a private plot collapsed killing eight and injuring four in Pachisvariya area. The victims, aged between 13 and 30 years of age, were laborers from Madhya Pradesh.

Four people were killed in the Pragatinagar area of Nadiad in Kheda district when a three-storey building collapsed due to heavy rain, early Saturday morning.

In Ahmedabad’s Shela area, four members of a family were killed as a wall of an under-construction building fell on them when they were sleeping early Saturday morning.

Gujarat has witnessed heavy rainfall across all its districts since Friday. Over 1,000 people were evacuated from Rajkot and nearby district areas in the last 30 hours when the region witnessed 17 inches of rain. People had to be shifted out of Mehta Colony and Jangleshwar area of the city. In addition to this, 500 people were evacuated from the Anandpur Tankara village, 200 from Kuvadva, 150 from Anandpur Navagam, 100 from Ghanteshwar village and 25 from Bedi village were moved to safer areas.

The victims of the wall collapse accident in Morbi have been identified as Tejalben Kharadi, 13, Aklambhai Kharadi, 14, Lalitaben Kharadi, 16, Kasmaben Kharadi, 30, Videshabhai Tunda, 20, Ashaben Ambatiya, 15, Kalitaben Damor, 19 and Kalibe, 18.

The Ahmedabad victims, also laborers, were identified as Dineshbhai, 40, wife Ramdaben, 30, and their children aged 2 years and 3 years.