Indian Railways’ trains to run below Ahmedabad bullet train station, 3 new platforms ready

Ahmedabad bullet train station latest update: Indian Railways has completed the construction of three new platforms at Ahmedabad railway station, which will allow trains to operate below the under-construction bullet train station. The new platforms number 10, 11 and 12 are part of the redevelopment and yard remodelling work at Ahmedabad railway station. Three new Broad Gauge lines, numbered 16, 17 and 18, have been constructed for these platforms.

Recently, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has completed the safety inspection of the new lines. The passenger train operations can begin after the required safety approval and other formalities are completed.

Platform number 10 had remained closed since July 2022 due to construction work related to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project. Once the new platforms become operational, they will be able to handle Express, Vande Bharat and local passenger trains, increasing the capacity of Ahmedabad railway station.