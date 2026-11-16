Indian Railways’ trains to run below Ahmedabad bullet train station, 3 new platforms ready

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Ahmedabad bullet train station latest update: Indian Railways has completed the construction of three new platforms at Ahmedabad railway station, which will allow trains to operate below the under-construction bullet train station. The new platforms number 10, 11 and 12 are part of the redevelopment and yard remodelling work at Ahmedabad railway station. Three new Broad Gauge lines, numbered 16, 17 and 18, have been constructed for these platforms.
Recently, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has completed the safety inspection of the new lines. The passenger train operations can begin after the required safety approval and other formalities are completed.
Platform number 10 had remained closed since July 2022 due to construction work related to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project. Once the new platforms become operational, they will be able to handle Express, Vande Bharat and local passenger trains, increasing the capacity of Ahmedabad railway station.
On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna inspected the redevelopment work at Ahmedabad railway station and the under-construction Ahmedabad bullet train station. During the visit, he reviewed the progress of both projects and was briefed by railway and project officials on construction work, passenger facilities, and plans.
The Ahmedabad bullet train station is being developed as part of the MAHSR project. Spread over around 38,000 square metres, the station is being constructed above Platforms 10, 11 and 12 of the existing Ahmedabad railway station.
The station will have two platforms. Its architectural design draws inspiration from Ahmedabad’s cultural heritage. The roof design is inspired by kites, while the exterior design takes inspiration from the intricate latticework of the famous Sidi Saiyad Masjid.
The station will feature modern waiting lounges, restrooms, retail outlets, lifts and escalators. It will also be connected to the existing Ahmedabad railway station and Kalupur Metro station.
During his inspection, Somanna reviewed the construction progress and the arrangements being developed to connect the existing railway station with the bullet train station. The aim is to provide passengers with smooth and convenient transfers between conventional trains, high-speed rail and Metro services.
Ahmedabad railway station is being redeveloped as an integrated transport hub with modern passenger facilities. The project includes a new station building, a spacious passenger concourse, an elevated road and improved entry and exit arrangements. The redevelopment is aimed at improving passenger movement and connecting Indian Railways, Metro and High-Speed Rail services (bullet trains).
Apart from the new platforms, two other railway infrastructure projects are expected to improve train operations in the Ahmedabad region.
A new Broad Gauge (BG) bypass line, also known as Y-connectivity, has been constructed between Asarva railway station and Sabarmati ‘A’ Cabin. The CRS has also inspected this line. It will provide additional connectivity between railway routes and help improve train movement and traffic management.
A fifth railway line is also being developed between Ahmedabad railway station and Kankaria depot. This new line is expected to increase operational capacity, reduce constraints in train movement and improve the use of existing railway infrastructure.