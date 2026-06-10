Cabinet approves Rs 2,169 crore Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A

The Union Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Phase 2A of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project, covering 6.032 km and five stations at a cost of Rs 2,169.04 crore.
The new corridor will connect Koteshwar Road to the Airport, with stations at Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar and Airport. Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the new corridor would also give a boost to the city’s infrastructure for the Commonwealth Games 2030. Once completed, the new corridor would increase Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar’s Metro network to 77.63km.
“This phase aims to seamlessly integrate key zones, including residential and commercial hubs with the existing Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar corridor. Further, likelihood of sports facilities also being developed in the vicinity for the World Police Games 2029 and Commonwealth Games 2030. By bridging these vital areas with the metro network, Phase 2A will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic activity, tourism, and ease urban mobility for both residents and visitors,” a government statement said.
It added that the project would generate employment for around 2,000 people during the peak of the construction phase and 500 people for operation and maintenance of the system.
In another decision, the Cabinet also approved the construction of a Central government General Pool Office Accommodation (GPOA) in Amravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh. The GPOA project will be spread over 5.53 acres, with two blocks.
“The facility is designed to accommodate approximately 8,000 officials and staff members … The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,299.08 crore, which will be funded by the Government of India through budgetary support,” another government statement said.
The Cabinet also approved a General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) campus for Central government employees in Amravati. The campus would be spread over 17 acres and have 11 towers with 1,504 dwelling units. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,234.91 crore, which is also to be funded by the Centre through budgetary support. Both the GPOA and GPRA projects are being executed by the Central Public Works Department, which has started the pre-bid process.