Cabinet approves Rs 2,169 crore Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A

The Metro project is likely to generate jobs for around 2,000 people during the peak of the construction phase. (File Photo)

The Union Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Phase 2A of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project, covering 6.032 km and five stations at a cost of Rs 2,169.04 crore.

The new corridor will connect Koteshwar Road to the Airport, with stations at Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar and Airport. Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the new corridor would also give a boost to the city’s infrastructure for the Commonwealth Games 2030. Once completed, the new corridor would increase Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar’s Metro network to 77.63km.

“This phase aims to seamlessly integrate key zones, including residential and commercial hubs with the existing Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar corridor. Further, likelihood of sports facilities also being developed in the vicinity for the World Police Games 2029 and Commonwealth Games 2030. By bridging these vital areas with the metro network, Phase 2A will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic activity, tourism, and ease urban mobility for both residents and visitors,” a government statement said.