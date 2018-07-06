Ahmedabad man arrested for Twitter threat to rape Congress leader’s daughter

The Congress leader had tagged Mumbai Police in her reply, in which she slammed Maheshwari for allegedly circulating fake quotes attributed to her name and threatening to rape her minor daughter. (Representational Image) The Congress leader had tagged Mumbai Police in her reply, in which she slammed Maheshwari for allegedly circulating fake quotes attributed to her name and threatening to rape her minor daughter. (Representational Image)

Days after he allegedly tweeted a rape threat directed at the daughter of a Congress leader, a 36-year-old resident of Ahmedabad was arrested by Mumbai Police on Thursday. Immediately after an FIR was lodged on Tuesday, the police wrote to Twitter, asking for account details of the accused, Girish Maheshwari.

The police tracked him down using the IP address of his computer and the location of his cell phone. He was brought to Mumbai on Thursday morning, the police said. Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP Deepak Devraj, said Maheshwari was produced at Dindoshi Sessions Court and remanded in police custody until July 10.

Maheshwari, it is alleged, threatened to rape the Congress leader’s daughter in a tweet addressed to her through his Twitter handle ‘@girishk1605’. Even as the Congress leader wrote a stern reply to Maheshwari, his actions were condemned by other politicians across party lines.

The Congress leader had tagged Mumbai Police in her reply, in which she slammed Maheshwari for allegedly circulating fake quotes attributed to her name and threatening to rape her minor daughter.

On Monday, she submitted a complaint to Goregaon police station after which an FIR was lodged. Maheshwari was booked for outraging the modesty of a woman under the Indian Penal Code, identity theft and transmitting obscene material online under the IT Act and with sexual harassment under the POCSO Act.

On his Facebook page, Maheshwari has claimed to be working as an accounting associate at the BJP. He claims to work for the BJP in Ahmedabad. However, a senior police officer said no such links to the party have been revealed in the investigation.

The Gujarat BJP, too, distanced itself from any association with Maheshwari.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said, “We have no association with this man. We checked through our workers and came to know that he is from Dhedhal village (near Bavla of Ahmedabad district). Basically, he is a native of Rajasthan and has settled in Gujarat. He has no relation whatsoever with BJP.”

SP, Ahmedabad, R V Asari, said “a team of Maharashtra Police took assistance of Bavla Police and arrested the person Girish Maheshwari, who has been working in a company identified as ‘Food Agro’ as an accountant for the past six to seven years. Since it is not our case we have made an entry in the police station diary. We have no idea about the case.”

He added that Girish is originally from Rajasthan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App