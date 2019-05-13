Ahmedabad: Fire breaks out at child hospital in Parimal Garden; no casualties

A fire broke out in the canteen of a pediatric super-speciality hospital situated in a four-storey building in Parimal garden area of Ahmedabad on Monday afternoon. However, no casualties have been reported.

According to fire safety officers, the fire broke out in the canteen of Apple Super Speciality Child Hospital at 12.45 pm. The canteen, which is ironically called ‘Flames’, was situated on the terrace of the four-storey building. “We received information around 12.50pm after which three fire tenders were pressed to service within ten minutes. The flames were contained in the next 30 minutes. The fire did not reach the fourth floor of the hospital and all patients were evacuated with no injuries,” said Rajesh Bhatt, additional chief fire officer, Ahmedabad.

Bhatt said a gas cylinder blast might have triggered the fire which gutted the fibre shed of the canteen.

“It was a case of sheer negligence that the fire broke out since many commercial LPG cylinders were kept in the canteen area on the terrace. Whether permission to keep commercial gas cylinders were taken or not will be decided by health department,” said Bhatt.

Th building houses a total of four health-care centres —Apple Super Speciality Child Hospital, Aashirwad Children Clinic, Cure Sight Laser Centre, Cure Smile Dental Centre and Gips Psychiatric Clinic— along with Mastishka Child Development Centre.

According to the parents of the children admitted at Apple Child Hospital, over 30 patients along with medical staff and doctors were present at the time of the hospital.

“I was in one of the rooms of the hospital where my 11-year-old brother Shivam Chaudhary was admitted for Hepatitis A. As soon as fire broke out, we carried him out of the building down the staircase. We were made to wait for half an hour in the ground floor before ambulance arrived. Shivam was then taken to another branch of Apple Child Hospital in Naroda,” said Ritesh Chaudhary, a resident of Mehsana.

Dr Parimal Desai of Cure Sight Laser Centre on the third floor of the building said, “I was operating on one of my patients when the fire broke out. I provided ten fire extinguishers of my own clinic to douse the fire. A total of 70 outdoor patients and 30 staff were present in my centre itself at that time. Over 150 patients from all centres and around 300 people from the building were rescued.”