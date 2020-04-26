Ahmedabad crosses 2,000-mark, 6 of 48 wards quarantined

Ahmedabad Municipal Commiss-ioner Vijay Nehra on Saturday said that no shops in these six wards shall be allowed to operate. (Representational Photo) Ahmedabad Municipal Commiss-ioner Vijay Nehra on Saturday said that no shops in these six wards shall be allowed to operate. (Representational Photo)

As total cases in Ahmedabad crossed 2,000-mark, six of the total 48 wards under AMC jurisdiction have been marked as “containment zones”. State-wide, total cases stood at 3,084 with 254 new cases, while the death of six took the death toll to 133.

Even as the state government allowed standalone shops to operate across the state from Sunday, Ahmedabad Municipal Commiss-ioner Vijay Nehra on Saturday said that no shops in these six wards shall be allowed to operate. These wards are Behrampura and Danilimda in the south zone and Jamalpur, Khadia, Shahpur, Dariyapur in the central zone.

“For shops and businesses in the remaining 42 wards, AMC teams shall be inspecting them if social distancing norms are being followed, masks and sanitisers used and hygiene standards met with and in case of violation, they will be penalised and their permissions will be cancelled,” added Nehra.

Ahmedabad reported 182 new cases on Saturday and three died. These include a 58-year-old man with diabetes and cardiac conditions, a 46-year-old woman with hypertension and a 68-year-old man with diabetes, hypertension as well as heart conditions.

“We have reduced our doubling rate to eight days as of today. If we can further reduce this to 12 days, then by May 15 we will have 7,000-8,000 cases. However, we have to be mindful of each factor and not come out in groups as was seen on Friday for shopping purposes,” Nehra said, further appealing to people to offer ibadat and iftar from homes during Ramzan.

In Vadodara, 11 new cases were detected – four from Nagarwada red zone, two from Marathi mohalla in Navabazar area, one each from Khodiyarnagar, Mandvi, Nawabwada, Navapura and Kadva Sheri in Raopura. This takes the district total to 234. A 70-year-old woman with diabetes and hypertension died in Vadodara, taking the death toll in the district to 12.

Surat count rose to 498 with 27 new cases being reported among whom were a driver from now-closed Kiran Hospital, two SRP jawans, one fire department official, anganwadi worker and a sanitary inspector. Surat’s toll rose to 15 with a 58-year-old man with no known co-morbidities succumbing to the disease.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said, “Those shops in the residential areas which fall in the three kilometer radius of hotspots or from where positive cases had come up will not be allowed to open till May 5.”

Mahisagar too reported its 10th case. Patan and Navsari too added one case each, taking the total for these districts to 16 and two respectively.

Anand added three more cases taking the district tally to 46, including a 63-year-old man from Khambat and two women aged 46 and 75 years testing positive. The district also saw its third death with a 56-year-old man from Khambat with co-morbid condition of hypertension, succumbing to the disease.

Botad reported three new cases on Saturday taking the total to 16, including two women aged 58 and 29 years and another youth aged 19 years. All three are related to the first case in the district, an 80-year-old man who died the same day he tested positive.

Banaskantha saw 11 new cases taking the district total to 27, Bhavnagar reported five new cases and Gandhinagar tally stood at 23 with four new cases.

Panchmahals reported four new cases taking the total to 20. Four members of a single family including three men aged 15, 16 and 41 years and one 40-year old woman from Sehra Bhagolarea of Godhra tested positive. An 18-year old female had tested positive from the same family on Friday.

