Ahmedabad crosses 15,000-mark, case fatality rate worse than state average

Ahmedabad with its case fatality rate at more than seven per cent continues to reflect poorer than the state’s average case fatality rate of nearly six per cent. (Representational) Ahmedabad with its case fatality rate at more than seven per cent continues to reflect poorer than the state’s average case fatality rate of nearly six per cent. (Representational)

Ahmedabad crossed 15,000-mark on Wednesday with 343 cases of the 510 people who tested positive across the state being reported from here. Gujarat’s death toll went up to 1,352 with 34 more patients succumbing to coronavirus, even as Ahmedabad’s fatalities neared 1,100.

While June has seen a higher number of samples taken each day — at least 5,000 — except on June 1 (4,329) and June 8 (4,603), a little more than 4,800 samples were taken on Wednesday.

Ahmedabad with its case fatality rate at more than seven per cent continues to reflect poorer than the state’s average case fatality rate of nearly six per cent. On Wednesday, cases reported from the rural jurisdiction of Ahmedabad saw a dip with 22 new patients, with five of them recorded from the Mandal taluka. Dholka taluka, which has recorded a larger chunk of the rural jurisdiction’s cases, saw two more deaths, with a 50-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman succumbing to the disease.

Bhavnagar saw a surge with eight new cases, while 11th person from the area died on Wednesday. With two more deaths in Aravalli, the fatality count rose to 10. Besides, four more persons tested positive from Aravalli.

While Surat reported 73 new cases, the district saw two deaths for the fifth consecutive day. Vadodara reported 36 more cases, taking the total to 1,408. Five of the new cases were reported from the rural jurisdiction. With four new cases in Kheda, the district crossed 100-mark.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd