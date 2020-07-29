Ahmedabad cops summon activist against CAA for ‘criminal acts’

Identifying himself as a freelance journalist and activist, Siddiqui claims that the anonymous complaints against him are bogus in nature. (File) Identifying himself as a freelance journalist and activist, Siddiqui claims that the anonymous complaints against him are bogus in nature. (File)

The Ahmedabad Police issued a showcause notice to an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) activist Kaleem Siddiqui, asking why he should not be externed from the city and three adjoining districts for the next two years for his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Kaleem Siddiqui, 39, was one of the organisers of the two-month Shaheen Bagh-like anti-CAA agitation in Ahmedabad. The protest which started on January 14 was called off on March 14 due to the pandemic.

Siddiqui received a showcause notice from the office of ACP ‘A’ division of Ahmedabad City police, in which he has been summoned on July 30 around 12 pm to explain himself as to why he should not be externed from Ahmedabad city, Ahmedabad rural, Mehsana, Kheda and Gandhinagar for two years.

The notice further mentions ten anonymous complaints against Siddiqui where the complainants have claimed Siddiqui allegedly assaulted them.

Identifying himself as a freelance journalist and activist, Siddiqui claims that the anonymous complaints against him are bogus in nature. “I will take the matter to Gujarat High Court because even the notice of summoning me for banishment has no basis,” he told The Indian Express.

Speaking to The Indian Express, MA Patel, ACP A division said, “There are two FIRs against him and we are checking if they were made on technical basis or his involvement was there. The decision to extern him will be taken after that.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.