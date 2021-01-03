Ahmedabad civic commissioner among 5 IAS officers promoted

The officials will continue to hold their present positions.

Five 1996-batch bureaucrats, including those holding key positions in the USA and Tokyo, besides Gujarat, have been promoted by the state government Saturday.

A General Administration Department (GAD) notification stated the officials have been given “proforma promotion under Rule 8(5) of the IAS (Pay) Rules, 2016, to the pay scale of HAG (Level 15 in the pay matrix Rs 1,82,200- Rs 2,24100 i.e, to the rank of Principal Secretary to the government)”.

Those promoted include Mona Khandhar, minister (economic and commerce), Embassy of India, Tokyo, Japan; Dr T Natarajan, senior advisor to ED, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington DC, USA; and Rajeev Topno, senior advisor to the ED, World Bank, Washington DC, USA.

In Gujarat, the officers who have been promoted include Mamta Varma, secretary, Tourism, Devasthanam Management, Civil Aviation and Pilgrimage. Ahmedabad municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar is also among those promoted.

The officials will continue to hold their present positions.