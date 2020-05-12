Ahmedabad cases cross 6,000; least samples taken in 2 weeks

Among the 268 persons to test positive in Ahmedabad — that took the total here to over 6,000 cases — were more workers on the front-line of battling the pandemic, including one from Sardarnagar police station and three medical staffers of Covid hospitals. (Representational) Among the 268 persons to test positive in Ahmedabad — that took the total here to over 6,000 cases — were more workers on the front-line of battling the pandemic, including one from Sardarnagar police station and three medical staffers of Covid hospitals. (Representational)

Gujarat reported 21 new Covid-19 deaths on Monday, 19 of which were from Ahmedabad, taking the total death toll in the state to 514. Another 349 cases were reported across the state on Monday, a majority of which were reported from Ahmedabad. Statewide, the least number of samples taken for testing in a 24-hour cycle in nearly two weeks was observed on Monday, at 2,978 samples.

Among the 268 persons to test positive in Ahmedabad — that took the total here to over 6,000 cases — were more workers on the front-line of battling the pandemic, including one from Sardarnagar police station and three medical staffers of Covid hospitals.

The medical professionals included a 25-year-old man at SVP hospital, a 28-year-old man from the postgraduate hostel of Civil hospital and a 25-year-old woman resident doctor of the radiotherapy department of Gujarat Cancer Society (GCS) hospital. So far, GCS hospital has one of the highest number of over 60 coronavirus positive cases from Covid hospitals in the city.

Adding to the list of infected persons among staff of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), was Assistant Town Development Officer (West Zone) Kisorbhai Vanara. Ahmedabad’s death toll stood at 400 on Monday.

A local journalist in Jamnagar tested positive on Monday.

Sources said the journalist and his wife had returned to their home in Jamnagar after visiting Ahmedabad, where the latter had undergone a surgery at a private hospital. The journalist is a well-known photographer and a stringer of Doordarshan.

Narmada recorded its 13th case after a gap of over 17 days after a community health worker, from Gora village, testing positive.

Vadodara reported 29 new cases taking the tally to 580. The death of a 64-year-old from Yakutpura was reported on May 7, taking the total death toll in Vadodara to 32.

Surat reported 22 new positive cases taking the total to 916. Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said, “We are now concentrating on infection control mechanisms and taking steps for it.”

Officials visit Surat

A two-member team of health officials from Delhi visited Surat on Monday and held meetings with the district authorities to study the situation of Covid-19 and discuss measures to be adopted while relaxing lockdown rules and increase testing facilties.

The team of Dr Alok Mathur, public health committee additional deputy director general, and Dr. Nareshkumar Gill, assistant director, National Vector borne disease control program, met New Civil Hospital (NCH) Medical Superintendent Dr Preeti Kapadia.

Dr Kapadia said, “The team was satisfied with the strategy we use for treatment. We discussed about precautions to be taken if there is a rise in numbers after lockdown relaxation. They have suggested certain methods, which we will put into practice.”

