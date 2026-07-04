Ahmedabad bullet train station to be developed as a multimodal transport hub with kite-inspired design

Featuring a kite-inspired design, the Ahmedabad bullet train station will be developed as a multimodal transport hub under India's high-speed rail project. (Image: NHSRCL)

Ahmedabad bullet train station: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is working in full swing on the country’s first bullet train project, which will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor will feature 12 stations along its route. Presently, NHSRCL is actively focused on the construction of bullet train stations across Gujarat.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train stations

The country’s first bullet train will pass through Gujarat, Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will have 12 stations, namely – Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Ahmedabad bullet train station

The NHSRCL is developing the Ahmedabad bullet train station as a world-class multi-modal transport hub. This will allow passengers to easily switch between metro trains, buses, taxis, autos, and other local transport, ensuring smooth traffic flow around the station.