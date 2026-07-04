Ahmedabad bullet train station to be developed as a multimodal transport hub with kite-inspired design

Ahmedabad bullet train station will be developed as a multimodal transport hub featuring a kite-inspired design. Check the latest updates on the high-speed rail project.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readJul 4, 2026 03:01 PM IST
Featuring a kite-inspired design, the Ahmedabad bullet train station will be developed as a multimodal transport hub under India's high-speed rail project. (Image: NHSRCL)Featuring a kite-inspired design, the Ahmedabad bullet train station will be developed as a multimodal transport hub under India's high-speed rail project. (Image: NHSRCL)
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Ahmedabad bullet train station: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is working in full swing on the country’s first bullet train project, which will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor will feature 12 stations along its route. Presently, NHSRCL is actively focused on the construction of bullet train stations across Gujarat.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train stations

The country’s first bullet train will pass through Gujarat, Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will have 12 stations, namely – Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: How India’s first high-speed rail project could transform the regional economy

Ahmedabad bullet train station

The NHSRCL is developing the Ahmedabad bullet train station as a world-class multi-modal transport hub. This will allow passengers to easily switch between metro trains, buses, taxis, autos, and other local transport, ensuring smooth traffic flow around the station.

On Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the construction of the Ahmedabad bullet train station and noted that the Ahmedabad section involves some of the most complex engineering works along the corridor, including multiple crossings over existing railway lines and flyovers.

The Union Minister also reviewed the progress of the multi-storey station building and its approach infrastructure. He also highlighted that the Ahmedabad bullet train station is being developed as a fully integrated multimodal transport hub.

Also Read | Delhi-Varanasi bullet train to cut Jewar-Lucknow travel time to just 1 hour 40 minutes: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ahmedabad bullet train station design

The Ahmedabad bullet train station will feature a kite-inspired design. “The station’s design is inspired by Ahmedabad’s iconic Patang (kite), blending the city’s cultural identity with world-class infrastructure,” the minister said.

The bullet train station will be equipped with modern passenger amenities like a waiting lounge, nursery, restrooms, retail outlets, etc. To move to different levels smoothly and make it accessible for everyone, multiple lifts and escalators are also being installed.

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The station will also have passenger-friendly facilities like clear signage to guide passengers easily across concourse, platform, and exit areas, including information kiosks and public announcement systems.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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