Toggle Menu
Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo aircraft returns to Mumbai airport after engine snaghttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/ahmedabad-bound-indigo-aircraft-returns-to-mumbai-airport-after-engine-snag-5913440/

Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo aircraft returns to Mumbai airport after engine snag

"An IndiGo flight, 6E-5324, operating from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, had a fault message on engine 1 after taking-off from Mumbai," the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

indigo airlines, indigo airlines engine snag, ahmedabad-bound indigo airlines, indigo airlines flights, indigo flights, mumbai airport, india news, Indian Express
It was a VT-IVZ plane, an A320neo aircraft with a Pratt and Whitney engine (Representational Image)

An IndiGo aircraft heading to Ahmedabad from Mumbai had to return to the Mumbai airport as one of its engines developed a snag shortly after the take-off on Saturday, the airline said.

It was a VT-IVZ plane, an A320neo aircraft with a Pratt and Whitney engine.

“An IndiGo flight, 6E-5324, operating from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, had a fault message on engine 1 after taking-off from Mumbai,” the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

“The pilot followed the necessary procedures and landed back at Mumbai. The aircraft is currently withdrawn for inspections. The passengers are being accommodated on other flights,” it added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android