Ahmedabad BJP chief tests positive; state tally at 15,593

BJP president of Ahmedabad city, Jagdish Panchal (46), who is also MLA from Nikol, is currently admitted at Apollo hospital in Ahmedabad. (Representational) BJP president of Ahmedabad city, Jagdish Panchal (46), who is also MLA from Nikol, is currently admitted at Apollo hospital in Ahmedabad. (Representational)

BJP’s Ahmedabad city president is among the 247 who tested positive in the city on Thursday. With this Ahmedabad crossed 12,000-mark.

The state overall reported 361 cases on Thursday and 19 died, of which 16 were in Ahmedabad, taking the death toll in the state to 964. The state tally stands at 15,593. Among the 247 who tested positive in Ahmedabad, six were from the rural areas while others were from the AMC jurisdiction. BJP president of Ahmedabad city, Jagdish Panchal (46), who is also MLA from Nikol, is currently admitted at Apollo hospital in Ahmedabad.

Panchal was symptomatic since the past few days and thus had himself tested earlier this week. Panchal said that as a precaution to check the spread of the infection in his family, he is quarantining himself at Apollo Hospital. From the AMC jurisdiction, nearly 40 tested positive from Amraiwadi area, 14 from Odhav area, nine from Vastral and 12 others from a single residential society In Vejalpur. For the list of positive patients declared Thursday, samples for most were taken last week, between May 21 and 23. Vadodara exceeded 950 cases with 28 more testing positive, while Mahisagar added eight more cases, taking the total to 120. Surat reported 44 new cases, taking the total more than 1,450 .

While 76 are on ventilator, death of one patient was reported in each of Kutch, Patan. Surendranagar also reported its first death, while a 63-year-old peanut seller tested positive. Kutch saw seven new cases, as did Rajkot. A total of 4,186 samples were taken in a 24-hour span.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd