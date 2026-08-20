Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur Amrit Bharat Express to start on August 26: Check route, stops and timings

The Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur Amrit Bharat Express is set to begin service on August 26. Check the train route, major stops, timings and other key travel details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Aug 20, 2026 09:52 AM IST
Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur Amrit Bharat Express will start service on August 26, connecting Gujarat and Bihar through key railway stations. (Image: Western Railway/Enhanced using AI)Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur Amrit Bharat Express will start service on August 26, connecting Gujarat and Bihar through key railway stations. (Image: Western Railway/Enhanced using AI)
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Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur Amrit Bharat train: Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Amrit Bharat Express between Bhagalpur and Ahmedabad. The new train will improve rail connectivity between Bihar and Gujarat.

According to Eastern Railway, the new train will meet the rising demand from passengers and boost connectivity between the eastern and western parts of the country.

“Bhagalpur, renowned as the “Silk City of India” and a key commercial centre of Bihar, is set to gain enhanced rail connectivity with Ahmedabad, a major industrial and economic hub in Gujarat,” ER said.

The national transporter has decided to regularise the existing 09447/09448 Ahmedabad-Patna-Ahmedabad Clone Special as the 19423/19424 Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur-Ahmedabad Weekly Amrit Bharat Express. Ticket booking for train number 19423 will begin on Friday, August 21, at all PRS counters and the IRCTC website.

Also Read | Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express to start in October: Check route, stops and timings

Bhagalpur-Ahmedabad Amrit Bharat Express: Distance, Travel Time

The Bhagalpur-Ahmedabad Amrit Bharat Express will cover the entire journey in around 36 hours and 10 minutes. It will have general unreserved and sleeper class coaches. The train will operate at speeds of 110 to 130 kmph.

Bhagalpur-Ahmedabad Amrit Bharat Express: Route, Frequency, Stoppage

The Bhagalpur-Ahmedabad Amrit Bharat Express will run once a week. On its route, the train will stop at several important stations, including Anand, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bayana, Idgah Agra, Tundla, Govindpuri, Subedarganj, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur and Sultanganj.

Also Read | Indian Railways PSU eyes Vande Bharat exports on standard-gauge platform

Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur Amrit Bharat Express: Timings

Train number 19423 Ahmedabad–Bhagalpur Weekly Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Ahmedabad every Wednesday at 6:30 PM, starting August 26, 2026. It will reach Bhagalpur at 6:40 AM on Friday, taking around 36 hours and 10 minutes.

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In the return direction, train number 19424 Bhagalpur–Ahmedabad Weekly Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Bhagalpur every Friday at 4:45 PM, starting August 28, 2026. It will reach Ahmedabad at 5:25 AM on Sunday, covering the journey in around 36 hours and 40 minutes.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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