Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur Amrit Bharat Express to start on August 26: Check route, stops and timings

Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur Amrit Bharat Express will start service on August 26, connecting Gujarat and Bihar through key railway stations. (Image: Western Railway/Enhanced using AI)

Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur Amrit Bharat train: Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Amrit Bharat Express between Bhagalpur and Ahmedabad. The new train will improve rail connectivity between Bihar and Gujarat.

According to Eastern Railway, the new train will meet the rising demand from passengers and boost connectivity between the eastern and western parts of the country.

“Bhagalpur, renowned as the “Silk City of India” and a key commercial centre of Bihar, is set to gain enhanced rail connectivity with Ahmedabad, a major industrial and economic hub in Gujarat,” ER said.

The national transporter has decided to regularise the existing 09447/09448 Ahmedabad-Patna-Ahmedabad Clone Special as the 19423/19424 Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur-Ahmedabad Weekly Amrit Bharat Express. Ticket booking for train number 19423 will begin on Friday, August 21, at all PRS counters and the IRCTC website.