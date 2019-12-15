Ahmedabad: Amul increases prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre

A 500 ml milk pouch of Amul Gold will cost Rs 28 in Ahmedabad, Amul Tazza will cost Rs 22, while the price of Amul Shakti will remain the same. (Representational Image) A 500 ml milk pouch of Amul Gold will cost Rs 28 in Ahmedabad, Amul Tazza will cost Rs 22, while the price of Amul Shakti will remain the same. (Representational Image)

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the brand name Amul, has increased the price of milk in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets in the state by Rs 2 per litre. Similar increases will come into effect on Sunday in Delhi and NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and other markets of Maharashtra.

GCMMF in a statement on Saturday said this is only the second time in the last three years that the prices have been raised. The price increase during this period is just three per cent, it stated, adding that the price of cattle feed this year has risen by 35 per cent compared to last year.

“Considering the increase in cattle feed and other costs, our member unions have increase milk procurement price in the range of Rs 100-110/kg fat, which is more than 15 per cent increase than last year.” The increase in the price of milk procurement will benefit 36 lakh milk producers in Gujarat. A 500 ml milk pouch of Amul Gold will cost Rs 28 in Ahmedabad, Amul Tazza will cost Rs 22, while the price of Amul Shakti will remain the same.

