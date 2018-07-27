Ahmedabad 2008 serial blasts accused gets bail

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has arrested over 80 people in the 2008 serial blasts case. (Representational Image) The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has arrested over 80 people in the 2008 serial blasts case. (Representational Image)

A special trial court on Thursday granted temporary bail of one month to an accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case. Naved N Kadri was granted bail on the ground that he was suffering from schizophrenia. His temporary bail is also said to be the first instance in which an accused in the case will be out for a month, said police.

Incidentally, the bail was granted on the 10th anniversary of the terror attack in which 19 bombs simultaneously went off in different parts of Ahmedabad city, killing 56 people and leaving over 200 injured. Since then, the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has arrested over 80 people.

Special judge Ambalal Patel granted 30-days bail to Kadri after verifying his medical reports which he had sought, including opinion of doctors at Sabarmati Central Jail as well as civil hospital. Sources said the judge had himself inquired about the claims of Kadri that he was suffering from schizophrenia.

Lawyers said that Kadri’s condition was getting worse and doctors opined that he should be sent to his parents at least for a month for a change to be with his family.

Kadri was arrested for participating in meetings where terror plans were allegedly chalked out. He is also alleged to have shared a CD containing alleged “jihadi” materials with his fiancee and asked her to destroy it after watching.

“This is the first instance of an accused (in the blast cases) getting temporary bail of 30 days. Earlier, some of them were given relief for a day or two to participate in family affairs like marriage or death,” a senior DCB official said.

On July 21, the special court had rejected discharge application of Suhaib Pottanikal who was arrested from Kerala last year. Another accused Manzar Imam’s similar petition was also rejected.

In the last 10 years, the DCB has arrested 80 persons from different places. The latest was the arrest of one of the key alleged masterminds of blast Abdul Subhan alias Tauqueer from the custody of Delhi Police.

The DCB has claimed in its probe that the blast was carried out by members of terror outfit, Indian Mujahideen, formerly known as Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Among the key accused are Safdar Nagori who is known as face of SIMI.

In 2013, 24 accused, including Nagori, were charegsheeted by the DCB for attempting jailbreak. In June last year, 10 undertrials, including Nagori, Hafiz Hussain Mulla, Mohammed Ansar, Saduli Abdul Karim, Ahmedbeg Mirza, Kamruddin Chand Nagori, Amil Parvez Shaikh, Mohammed Yasin, Kamran Siddiqi, Sibli Abdul Karim Muslim, were transferred to Bhopal after their conviction in another case. They have moved Gujarat High Court against their transfer saying their consent was not taken as required under the provision. The matter is pending in the court.

The state government has imposed Section 268 (1) of Code of Criminal Procedure on the accused that restricts their movements from jail.

