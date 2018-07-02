Ahmed Patel moves SC seeking dismissal of plea challenging his election to Rajya Sabha

Congress MP Ahmed Patel returned for a fifth term in Rajya Sabha after polling 44 votes, the required number to win. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Congress MP Ahmed Patel returned for a fifth term in Rajya Sabha after polling 44 votes, the required number to win. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking its direction to the Gujarat High Court not to proceed with a plea challenging his election to Rajya Sabha. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said the court will hear Patel’s plea seeking to dismiss the petition filed against him at the Gujarat High Court on July 9.

BJP nominee Balwantsinh Rajput challenged Patel’s election in the high court. He questioned the Election Commission’s decision to invalidate two votes by rebel Congress MLAs after the Congress party had objected. Rajput also accused Patel of indulging in corrupt practices by allegedly holding 44 MLAs captive at a resort in Bengaluru.

Patel had challenged Rajput’s plea and sought its dismissal at the “threshold level” for not serving respondents an attested copy of the petition as required under the law.

The high court, however, rejected his plea and said the petitioner had substantially complied with the provisions of law and the defects could be easily cured.

Patel has now moved the top court against the high court order saying that Rajput’s petition is “devoid of merits” and fails to show any “cause of action”.

Patel returned for a fifth term in Rajya Sabha after polling 44 votes. The EC’s decision brought down the required mark from 45 to 44. The Congress, in its plea to the EC, had said two of its MLAs, Bhola Bhao Gohil and Raghav Bhai Patel, cross-voted and showed their ballot papers to BJP president Amit Shah. The EC ruled in Congress’ favour, declaring that the two MLAs had violated polling procedures and secrecy of the ballot.

