Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel tests positive for coronavirus

Senior Congress leader Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel has tested positive for Covid-19. He confirmed the news on Twitter and urged all who those had come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate,” he wrote on Twitter.

Till now, a number of Congress leaders including Abhishek Singhvi, Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, Deepender Hooda, among others have contracted the contagious disease.

The Parliament monsoon session –– both Upper and the Lower House ––– was cut short by 8 days with a majority of the MPs flagging concerns over the spread of the virus. A number of MPs had tested positive for Covid-19 during the routine tests in the Parliament while Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi had succumbed to the infection on September 23.

