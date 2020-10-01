scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 01, 2020
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel tests positive for coronavirus

He also urged all those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 1, 2020 4:30:11 pm
Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel has tested positive for coronavirus.

Senior Congress leader Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel has tested positive for Covid-19. He confirmed the news on Twitter and urged all who those had come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate,” he wrote on Twitter.

Till now, a number of Congress leaders including Abhishek Singhvi, Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, Deepender Hooda, among others have contracted the contagious disease.

The Parliament monsoon session –– both Upper and the Lower House ––– was cut short by 8 days with a majority of the MPs flagging concerns over the spread of the virus. A number of MPs had tested positive for Covid-19 during the routine tests in the Parliament while Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi had succumbed to the infection on September 23.

