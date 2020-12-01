Ahead of Yogi’s Mumbai visit Uddhav says no industry will go out of Maharashtra

Yogi Adityanath and Uddhav Thackeray

A DAY ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said no industry will go out of the state, but industries from other states will come to Maharashtra.

“Some people are coming today and will meet you urging you to come (for investment) to their state. But they are not aware of our magnetic power. It is so powerful that no industry from Maharashtra will go to their state. Instead, industries from other states may come to Maharashtra,” said Thackeray at an event organised by IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He urged the IMC to be the brand ambassador of the state as that would encourage investment not just from other parts of the country but abroad as well.

During his visit to Mumbai, the Uttar Pradesh CM is scheduled to meet industrialists, personalities from the film industry and launch the listing of Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s first-ever bond on Bombay Stock Exchange on December 2. Earlier, the UP government made an announcement of setting up a film city in Noida.

Thackeray further said Maharashtra was making progress as it had a different culture. “We are not jealous if other states progress further. Let them progress by competing with others. But if someone attempts to forcibly take away businesses to their states, then I will not allow it to happen,” he added.

Thackeray also said during lockdown, the government inked a pact worth Rs 60,000 crore and efforts were on to pave the way for these projects. “We aim to bring investment worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Maharashtra in the coming year,” Thackeray said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd