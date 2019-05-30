Toggle Menu
Ahead of swearing-in, Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayeehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/ahead-of-swearing-in-modi-pays-tributes-to-gandhi-vajpayee-5755739/

Ahead of swearing-in, Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Narendra Modi Thursday morning paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BJP veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He went to Sadaiv Atal, the lotus-shaped memorial of former prime minister Vajpayee. Several senior BJP leaders, including party chief Amit Shah, were also present.

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Amit shah news, Narendra Modi news, Atal Bihari Vajpaee, Mahatma Gandhi, national war memorial, bapu, BJP news
Narendra Modi Thursday morning paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BJP veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) 

Ahead of being sworn in as the prime minister for a second consecutive term, Narendra Modi Thursday morning paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BJP veteran late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He also placed a wreath at the National War Memorial adjoining the India Gate here. The prime minister visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, around 7 am.

Later, he went to Sadaiv Atal, the lotus-shaped memorial of former prime minister Vajpayee. Several senior BJP leaders, including party chief Amit Shah, were also present.

Follow | NDA swearing in today LIVE 

Later, in a series of tweets, Modi said, “This year, we mark the 150th Jayanti of Bapu. May this special occasion further popularise Bapu’s noble ideals and continue inspiring us to empower the lives of the poor, downtrodden and marginalised.”

Advertising
Several senior BJP leaders, including party chief Amit Shah, were also present. ( Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) 

Modi said Vajpayee would have been very happy to see the BJP get such a great opportunity to serve people.

“Motivated by Atal Ji’s life and work, we will strive to enhance good governance and transform lives,” the PM said.

Referring to his visit to the war memorial, he said, India is proud of all those brave men and women martyred in the line of duty.

“Our government will leave no stone unturned to safeguard India’s unity and integrity. National security is our priority,” he tweeted.
Modi and his council of ministers will take oath at 7 pm Thursday at

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram, Karti interim protection from arrest extended till August 1
2 Main accused in Bulandshahr triple murder arrested
3 Y S Jagan swearing-in at 12.23 pm today, heavy rains play spoilsport ahead of event in Vijayawada