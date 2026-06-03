Ahead of Shivakumar’s swearing-in as CM, Siddaramaiah appointed CWC member

An installation with portrait of Karnataka CM-designate D K Shivakumar, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PTI)

A DAY before D K Shivakumar’s swearing-in as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3, his predecessor Siddaramaiah was named a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) – the highest decision-making body of the party — on Tuesday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Siddaramaiah as a member of the CWC with immediate effect, said a statement from the Congress.

The top party leadership on Tuesday held day-long deliberations with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on giving the final shape to the new Cabinet in the state.

Karnataka is set to witness the oath-taking ceremony of the 34th Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, 64, and the first batch of around 10 ministers, including Siddaramaiah’s son Siddaramaiah, 45, an MLC, on Wednesday.