Ahead of Sasikala’s release, I-T dept to attach ‘benami’ properties worth Rs 300 crore

Ahead of the release of V K Sasikala — close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa — from a prison in Bengaluru, sources in the Income Tax department said they were preparing to attach at least 65 allegedly benami properties worth nearly Rs 300 crore that may be linked to her.

According to officials, these properties are spread across Chennai and include a 24,000 sq ft plot of land opposite Jayalalithaa’s Veda Nilayam residence. A mansion is currently being built there, reportedly for Sasikala’s stay.

She has been in prison since 2017 after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case. Sources close to her family did not want to comment on the I-T’s move as they did not have details when The Indian Express contacted them.

Officials said the properties were bought through shell companies between 2003 and 2005. “A notice in this regard has been issued to Sasikala at her Bengaluru prison address and the concerned sub-registrar offices where registrations were done,” said an I-T department official.

“They are worth about Rs 300 crore and measure a total of 200 acres of land. Many of them were purchased through the company Sri Hari Chandana Estates Private Limited, linked to Kaliyaperumal and Sivakumar (relatives of Sasikala),” said the official.

