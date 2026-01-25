Ahead of Republic Day, Kashmir puts multilayer security in place, residents invited to Bakshi Stadium to join in on celebrations

“Even if there are no specific inputs about militants trying to disrupt the Republic Day function, we continue to receive generic inputs around this time of the year,” explained a police official. “We don't want to leave anything to chance.” (PTI Photo)
A multi-tier security grid, including heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces and aerial surveillance through drones, has been put in place across the Kashmir Valley for Republic Day.
Police said that Bakshi Stadium, the venue for the main Republic Day function in Srinagar, will be open to all, and anyone who wishes to participate in the event is welcome.
“I may convey that we have multilayer security arrangements, where the Jammu and Kashmir Police, its security wing and the central armed paramilitary forces are involved in making security arrangements for the venue,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdi. “Similar kinds of strict security arrangements are also made (in other districts).”
Police officials said that while the checking of vehicles and frisking have been intensified, a multi-tier security system has been put in place in and around the Bakshi Stadium and other key installations in Srinagar city.
“Even if there are no specific inputs about militants trying to disrupt the Republic Day function, we continue to receive generic inputs around this time of the year,” explained a police official. “We don’t want to leave anything to chance.”
IGP Birdi said that while police and paramilitary officials had a full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day function, security personnel also rehearsed the security arrangements.
“Today, we had a full-dress rehearsal not only for the main event, but security arrangements were also rehearsed today,” he said.
Police, paramilitary forces, and the Army have intensified sudden cordon-and-search operations across the Valley, especially during evening and night hours. “Each unit from different security agencies is involved,” said the official. “These are area domination techniques aimed at keeping the anti-national elements at bay.”
“It is an open kind of invitation, and everyone is free to come,” IGP Birdi said about Bakshi Stadium. “I want to convey to everyone, the common people, that they are very warmly welcomed here so that they can join these celebrations along with their families, especially warm invitations to small school-going kids.”
