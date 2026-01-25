Ahead of Republic Day, Kashmir puts multilayer security in place, residents invited to Bakshi Stadium to join in on celebrations

“Even if there are no specific inputs about militants trying to disrupt the Republic Day function, we continue to receive generic inputs around this time of the year,” explained a police official. “We don't want to leave anything to chance.” (PTI Photo)

A multi-tier security grid, including heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces and aerial surveillance through drones, has been put in place across the Kashmir Valley for Republic Day.

Police said that Bakshi Stadium, the venue for the main Republic Day function in Srinagar, will be open to all, and anyone who wishes to participate in the event is welcome.

“I may convey that we have multilayer security arrangements, where the Jammu and Kashmir Police, its security wing and the central armed paramilitary forces are involved in making security arrangements for the venue,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdi. “Similar kinds of strict security arrangements are also made (in other districts).”