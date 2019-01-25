Ahead of Republic day celebrations, militants attack CRPF camps in J&K

A day before the Republic day, suspected militants targeted Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camps and posts at four different places in the valley, CRPF said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the J-K police had said that a grenade was hurled at a police post in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Five incidents have taken place in the valley on Friday alone.

A CRPF spokesperson said that while militants hurled grenades at three places, in one case they fired at the camp, which was retailed by the CRPF personnel.

The spokesperson said that the militants lobbed grenades at their camps in Pulwama and Shopian, districts of South Kashmir. In another incident, the CRPF said that unknown militants fired at the camp located in Midoora Tral in district Pulwama on Friday evening. “It was retaliated promptly,” the spokesperson said. A grenade was also hurled at a CRPF post in North Kashmir’s Sopore town.

It further said that in all the incidents, there was no loss of life.

During the day, J&K Police had said that there was a grenade attack at a police post in Anantnag district this afternoon, in which two people including a policeman sustained minor injuries. The police also confirmed that a grenade was hurled at a CRPF camp in Pulwama district.

However, so far, the J&K police have not issued any details about the attacks that took place in Shopian, Sopore and Tral. “Two incidents of hurling of grenade by terrorists reported: #Anantnag and #Pulwama. Investigation is in progress. @JmuKmrPolice,” the police had tweeted.