Ahead of Rajya Sabha elections: Cong accuses BJP of buying out 5 MLAs, Rupani hits back

Members of the Opposition Congress and the ruling BJP government indulged in a round of heated arguments in the Gujarat Assembly, on Monday, over resignations of five Congress MLAs just ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections for four seats. While Congress members alleged BJP of buying out the five MLAs, BJP members led by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the Opposition party should not blame the ruling party for not being able to keep its flock together.

After the Question Hour, Speaker Rajendra Trivedi had declared the names of five Congress MLAs — Pravin Maru, Pradhyumansinh Jadeja, JV Kakadia, Somabhai Patel and Mangal Gavit — who had resigned. However, the names had become public on Sunday.

The war of words between the two sides began as soon as the Question Hour began, as the first listed question was that of Pravin Maru. As the Speaker called out ‘Question One’, Congress MLA Virji Thummar, followed by other Congress MLAs, said, “Maal vechai gayo (This commodity has been sold out).”

This was objected by treasury benches and Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja said that it was not proper to call any member of the House as ‘Maal (Commodity)’.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that Opposition Congress could not keep its flock together and is unnecessarily blaming the ruling party for the same.

At one point, Gujarat Cong-ress chief and senior legislator Amit Chavda cited a local newspaper report and alleged that BJP had bought four Congress MLAs at Rs 65 crore. The allegation was strongly objected by BJP members, including CM Rupani who said that the ruling party has never done any corruption.

Refusing the allegations leveled by Opposition members, Gujarat BJP chief and Bhavnagar MLA Jitu Vaghani alleged that the resignations of Congress MLAs was the result of an internal fight between two senior Congress leaders. He further alleged that even during the voting for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, there will be cross-voting from Congress MLAs over the issue.

The five rebels

Pradyumansinh Jadeja 55, Abdasa (Kutch)

Has switched sides thrice. Started out with Congress before the late Jayanti Bhanushali brought him to BJP 15 years ago. He returned in 2014 when former CM Shaktisinh Gohil contested a bypoll from Abdasa.

Somabhai Patel 75, Limdi (Surendranagar)

Veteran Koli Patel leader, started with the BJP, and elected MP from Surendranagar in 1989, 1991 and 2004. Moved to Congress, won the Lok Sabha seat in 2009. Won the 2012 and 2017 assembly elections from Limdi.

J V Kakadiya 55, Dhari (Amreli)

First-time MLA, started with BJP but rebelled in 1998 to turn Independent. Later, joined Congress along with wife Kokila. In 2017, won the Dhari seat, defeating senior BJP leader Dilip Sanghani, five years after his wife lost from the constituency. Kokila went on to head the Chalala municipality election.

Mangal Gavit 54, Dang

Two-time Congress MLA, was under party scanner after facing financial scrutiny over his petrol pump project in Ahwa.

Pravin Maru 56, BhavnagarIn 2017, defeated

BJP leader Atmaram Parmar, who was then the Social Justice and Welfare Minister.

