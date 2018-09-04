Ahead of Rajasthan polls, CM Raje announces smartphones for one crore families

Vasundhara Raje alleged the Congress only did politics and “never” focused on development. (File) Vasundhara Raje alleged the Congress only did politics and “never” focused on development. (File)

Ahead of assembly elections in the state, the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government on Tuesday announced that it will provide free smartphones with internet connectivity to families covered under the National Food Security Act in the state, which currently stand at over a crore.

Launched by Chief Minister Raje in Jaipur, the scheme has been christened as the ‘Bhamashah Digital Parivar Yojana’. The scheme will be for NFSA beneficiaries under the Bhamashah card.

The card is issued to the woman head of the family free-of-cost by the state government, through which they can avail schemes of the government. Currently, it supports 54 services.

As per the government, 1.64 crore families with 6.08 crore members are enrolled with Bhamashah. Of these, 1.03 crore families are entitled to receive benefits under the NFSA. It is these one crore families that the state government hopes to include under the Digital Parivar Yojana.

Under the scheme, each family will receive Rs 1,000 in their account in two instalments. In the first instalment, they will receive Rs 500 to buy smart phones at special camps to be set up by “telecom service providers and smartphone manufacturers” with the assistance of district administration. The second instalment will be credited once they connect their phone with internet and download the concerned apps.

Asking why the Raje government took almost five years to announce this “largesse”, Congress state president Sachin Pilot told The Indian Express, “This is a desperate move because elections are less than two months away; transferring money into people’s accounts and providing them with mobile phones is a desperate attempt by Vasundhara ji to try and get people in her favour.”

