Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s rally, Haryana BJP leaders rake up Robert Vadra land deals

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Robert Vadra in New Delhi in 2013 (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

A day before Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to enter Haryana and lead a tractor rally for two days in Kurukshetra and Karnal against three farm laws, state BJP leaders began raking up land deals of Rahul’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

BJP’s state president Om Prakash Dhankar said, “If Rahul Gandhi comes to Haryana, he must not come with an intention to disrupt communal peace and harmony of our state. If he comes, he must bring along his brother-in-law Robert Vadra and ensure that the land that was snatched away from our farmers be returned to them. Rahul Gandhi must also come prepared with replies as to when he will ensure the return of chunks of land that were snatched away from our farmers and handed over to private builders and builders by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.”

Ever since the Congress announced Rahul’s two-day programme in Haryana, the BJP’s senior leaders had got into a damage control exercise. Be it citing apprehensions of disruption of law and order situation, or accusing the Congress of hatching a conspiracy to mislead Haryana’s farmers, or citing the Union government guidelines of social distancing during ongoing coronavirus pandemic and imposition of National Disaster Management Act, the Haryana BJP leaders had been targeting Rahul with all their might.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who recently recovered from coronavirus infection, too, stepped out in the field and held several meetings with farmers, arhtiyas and traders’ associations in Karnal.

Khattar also went to Karnal mandi on Monday and announced that the state government’s Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal (where even farmers from other states have to first register before they can bring their produce to the mandis of Haryana) have been opened for registration for farmers from other states too from Monday. “We were apprised by the arhtiyas that some of their farmers bring the produce in Haryana’s mandis from other states. The portal is now open for other state’s farmers too. They can also register themselves and bring their produce in the mandis,” Khattar said.

Rahul is expected to enter Haryana from Punjab on Tuesday morning. He will be entering from Devigarh border. The BJP’s Ambala MLA Aseem Goel too raked up Robert Vadra’s land deals in Haryana. “I will be the first one to welcome Rahul Gandhi with a garland of flowers. But since he is coming to Haryana from Punjab, he must bring the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal water from Punjab to Haryana. Hon’ble Supreme Court has several times given directions to both the state governments that SYL water should be given to Haryana. I shall welcome Rahul Gandhi if he brings that water to Haryana. He must also bring back the land that his brother-in-law Robert Vadra had snatched away from Haryana’s innocent farmers. He must bring back those chunks of land too. I shall welcome him,” Aseem said.

Aseem added, “But if he is coming to Haryana with a purpose of creating law and order issues, to provoke farmers, then Rahul Gandhi shall not be allowed to enter Haryana.”

BJP’s MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Dharambir Singh is also set to tour various mandis on October 8. He will also be holding meetings with farmers and attempt to pacify the agitated farmers.

